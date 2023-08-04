© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Utah ERA efforts, differing education paths and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published August 4, 2023 at 12:10 PM MDT
Local supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment rally at the Utah Capitol in 2019. Despite numerous efforts by lawmakers in recent years, proposals to ratify the amendment have not been publicly debated in the Legislature since the 1970s.
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Local supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment rally at the Utah Capitol in 2019. Despite numerous efforts by lawmakers in recent years, proposals to ratify the amendment have not been publicly debated in the Legislature since the 1970s.

How would Utah women’s lives change if the state ratified the Equal Rights Amendment? Two Utah school districts took opposite paths when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. And Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill is working to evacuate Afghan prosecutors targeted by the Taliban.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Carmen Nesbitt and Jordan Miller, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
