Wary OB-GYNs, a failed affordable housing project and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published October 6, 2023 at 11:58 AM MDT
Alex Woodcock, an OB-GYN fellow at the University of Utah, poses for a portrait on Monday Sept. 25, 2023. Woodcox is publishing a paper in an academic journal on future plans of the most recent graduating class of OB-GYN residents nationally after the Dobbs decision.
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
At age 99, President Russell Nelson preaches “celestial” thinking and temple building at the just-concluded General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. How one of the largest deeply affordable housing projects in Utah fell apart. And new OB-GYNs are avoiding abortion-restrictive states like Utah.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Tamarra Kemsley, Blake Apgar and Emily Anderson Stern, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Behind the Headlines UPRHealthcareAbortion LawsAffordable HousingChurch of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Tom Williams
