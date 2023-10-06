Wary OB-GYNs, a failed affordable housing project and more on Behind the Headlines

At age 99, President Russell Nelson preaches “celestial” thinking and temple building at the just-concluded General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. How one of the largest deeply affordable housing projects in Utah fell apart. And new OB-GYNs are avoiding abortion-restrictive states like Utah.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Tamarra Kemsley, Blake Apgar and Emily Anderson Stern, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

