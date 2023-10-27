Book bans, sexual abuse lawsuit and more on Behind the Headlines

A look at banned books in Utah’s biggest school districts brings some surprises. The Utah Supreme Court weighs whether to revive a lawsuit accusing a Provo OB-GYN of sexually abusing dozens of women. A new report raises alarms about child care access. And a Utah Lake official steps down after he’s asked about letters in support of dredging and gets hired by Vineyard.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Jessica Miller, Megan Banta and Leia Larsen, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., tune in to Utah Public Radio or stream online at www.upr.org. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or X, formerly Twitter, @upraccess.