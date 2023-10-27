© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Book bans, sexual abuse lawsuit and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published October 27, 2023 at 11:26 AM MDT
Illustration by Christopher Cherrington
/
The Salt Lake Tribune

A look at banned books in Utah’s biggest school districts brings some surprises. The Utah Supreme Court weighs whether to revive a lawsuit accusing a Provo OB-GYN of sexually abusing dozens of women. A new report raises alarms about child care access. And a Utah Lake official steps down after he’s asked about letters in support of dredging and gets hired by Vineyard.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Jessica Miller, Megan Banta and Leia Larsen, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., tune in to Utah Public Radio or stream online at www.upr.org.

Behind the Headlines UPRBanned BookslawsuitChildcare CentersUtah Lake
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
