Behind the Headlines

Developer donations for Utah lawmakers and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published January 5, 2024 at 10:33 AM MST
Extell's Mayflower Resort development in Park City on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. Utah lawmakers who approved luxury ski resort took $100k in campaign donations from the developer.
Trent Nelson
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Extell's Mayflower Resort development in Park City on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. Utah lawmakers who approved luxury ski resort took $100k in campaign donations from the developer.

Utah lawmakers who approved a luxury ski resort took $100k in donations from the developer, the Latter-day Saint Temple Square of tomorrow could transform Salt Lake City’s downtown, and because their water is poisoned, Navajo in San Juan County rely on a church well for water.

Joining the program today are Salt Lake Tribune Statewatch reporter Emily Anderson Stern, Real estate reporter Tony Semerad, Water and public lands reporter Leia Larsen, and News columnist Robert Gehrke.

Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess

park city Temple Square San Juan County
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
