A shift in lawmaker strategy and more on Behind the Headlines

Fear of lawsuits shifts Utah lawmakers’ approach to a transgender bill. A Utah lawmaker proposes a ban on polygraph tests for those who report sexual abuse. And at the Sundance Film Festival: Kieran Culkin has notes, Christopher Reeve’s children speak, and actors learn to talk sasquatch.

Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Jessica Miller and Sean Means join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including the latest from the Sundance Film Festival.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess