Behind the Headlines

A shift in lawmaker strategy and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published January 26, 2024 at 3:17 PM MST
A group of protesters chant during a demonstration inside the Capitol in opposition to HB257, a bill that would restrict transgender people's access to gender-specific spaces, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.
Rick Egan
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
A group of protesters chant during a demonstration inside the Capitol in opposition to HB257, a bill that would restrict transgender people’s access to gender-specific spaces, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Fear of lawsuits shifts Utah lawmakers’ approach to a transgender bill. A Utah lawmaker proposes a ban on polygraph tests for those who report sexual abuse. And at the Sundance Film Festival: Kieran Culkin has notes, Christopher Reeve’s children speak, and actors learn to talk sasquatch.

Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Jessica Miller and Sean Means join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including the latest from the Sundance Film Festival.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess

Behind the Headlines UPRThe Salt Lake TribuneTransgender Rightstransgender issuesSundance Film Festival
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
