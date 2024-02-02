© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Utah’s new anti-DEI law and transgender bathroom ban on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published February 2, 2024 at 11:21 AM MST
Protesters gather in opposition to HB257 in front of the Utah Capitol during the legislative session in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. A transgender bathroom ban became law after Gov. Spencer Cox signed the legislation Tuesday.
Bethany Baker
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Protesters gather in opposition to HB257 in front of the Utah Capitol during the legislative session in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. A transgender bathroom ban became law after Gov. Spencer Cox signed the legislation Tuesday.

Gov. Spencer Cox signs an anti-DEI bill prohibiting diversity efforts he once championed. A transgender bathroom ban takes effect. And a judge said a Salt Lake City man could go to rehab after jail, so why did no one take him there before he died?

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Courtney Tanner, Emily Anderson Stern and Paighten Harkins, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @upraccess.

