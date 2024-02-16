Natalie Cline’s troubles grow and more on Behind the Headlines

Utah school board leaders request that one of their own, Natalie Cline, resign after she questioned a high school athlete’s gender in a since-deleted Facebook post. Utah lawmakers, meanwhile, vote to censure the embattled Cline. A report says that Cache County election officials falsified records and violated Utah election law. And proposed mining legislation could greenlight a quarry in Salt Lake City’s backyard.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Carmen Nesbitt, Jacob Scholl and Anastasia Hufham, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, will join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to discuss the week’s top stories.