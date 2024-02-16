© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Behind the Headlines

Natalie Cline’s troubles grow and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published February 16, 2024 at 12:02 PM MST
Utah State Board of Education member Natalie Cline, District 9, Thursday, August 3, 2023.
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Utah State Board of Education member Natalie Cline, District 9, Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Utah school board leaders request that one of their own, Natalie Cline, resign after she questioned a high school athlete’s gender in a since-deleted Facebook post. Utah lawmakers, meanwhile, vote to censure the embattled Cline. A report says that Cache County election officials falsified records and violated Utah election law. And proposed mining legislation could greenlight a quarry in Salt Lake City’s backyard.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Carmen Nesbitt, Jacob Scholl and Anastasia Hufham, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, will join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to discuss the week’s top stories.

Tags
Behind the Headlines UPRSchool BoardCache CountyMiningThe Salt Lake Tribune
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content