Behind the Headlines

‘Behind the Headlines’: Trump, Biden prevail in Utah and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published March 8, 2024 at 10:59 AM MST
Former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden. Both candidates won the support of their parties on Super Tuesday in Utah this week.
(The New York Times)
Former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden. Both candidates won the support of their parties on Super Tuesday in Utah this week.

Donald Trump wins a chaotic Utah GOP presidential caucus overshadowed by voting system issues, while Joe Biden glides to victory among Democrats. The Utah Legislature passes a record number of bills in 2024. And The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints buys the Kirtland Templein Ohio, Nauvoo buildings in Illinois and historical artifacts for $192 million.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern and Peggy Fletcher Stack join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to discuss the week’s top stories.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
