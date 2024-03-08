‘Behind the Headlines’: Trump, Biden prevail in Utah and more on Behind the Headlines

Donald Trump wins a chaotic Utah GOP presidential caucus overshadowed by voting system issues, while Joe Biden glides to victory among Democrats. The Utah Legislature passes a record number of bills in 2024. And The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints buys the Kirtland Templein Ohio, Nauvoo buildings in Illinois and historical artifacts for $192 million.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern and Peggy Fletcher Stack join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to discuss the week’s top stories.