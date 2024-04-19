© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Natalie Cline's seat, the future of Sundance and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published April 19, 2024 at 10:46 AM MDT
The Egyptian Theatre, on Main Street in Park CIty, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The Sundance Film Festival announced on Apr. 17, 2024, it will open a process to "explore viable locations in the United States to host" the festival, beginning in 2027 — a move that will likely determine whether the festival will stay in Utah or move elsewhere.
The Egyptian Theatre, on Main Street in Park CIty, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The Sundance Film Festival announced on Apr. 17, 2024, it will open a process to “explore viable locations in the United States to host” the festival, beginning in 2027 — a move that will likely determine whether the festival will stay in Utah or move elsewhere.

Natalie Cline is set to lose her Utah school board seat after the Salt Lake GOP nominates Amanda Bollinger. Sundance Film Festival will explore options beyond 2026 — and a move out of Utah is on the table. And the National Hockey League’s Arizona Coyotes are relocating to Salt Lake City.

Tribune reporters Palak Jayswal, Emily Anderson Stern and Andy Larsen join this week to talk about the week’s top stories, including Natalie Cline losing her Utah school board seat.

Natalie ClineSundance Film FestivalThe Salt Lake Tribune
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
