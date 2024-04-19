Natalie Cline's seat, the future of Sundance and more on Behind the Headlines

Natalie Cline is set to lose her Utah school board seat after the Salt Lake GOP nominates Amanda Bollinger. Sundance Film Festival will explore options beyond 2026 — and a move out of Utah is on the table. And the National Hockey League’s Arizona Coyotes are relocating to Salt Lake City.

Tribune reporters Palak Jayswal, Emily Anderson Stern and Andy Larsen join this week to talk about the week’s top stories, including Natalie Cline losing her Utah school board seat.