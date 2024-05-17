© 2024 Utah Public Radio
The Behind the Headlines logo.
Behind the Headlines

Attack of trans bathroom bill, starter homes and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published May 17, 2024 at 3:15 PM MDT
John Dougall, Utah's state auditor and candidate for U.S. Congress, criticizes the Legislature for making him a "bathroom monitor" in video posted to X.
John Dougall, Utah's state auditor and candidate for U.S. Congress, criticizes the Legislature for making him a "bathroom monitor" in video posted to X.

‘Are you the bathroom monitor?’ State Auditor John Dougall films an attack on Utah’s trans bathroom bill in the john. Utah launches an all-out push to build thousands of new ‘starter homes’ that you might be able to afford. And President Biden banned Russian uranium imports; Here’s why Utah will feel that.

Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Tony Semerad and Anastasia Hufham, join this week to talk about the top stories, including Utah launching an all-out push to build thousands of new ‘starter homes’ that you might be able to afford.

Tom Williams
