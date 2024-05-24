Controversial Utah Inland Port Authority project and more on Behind the Headlines

The Utah Inland Port Authority approves a controversial project on sensitive wetlands on the Great Salt Lake. From burnout to feeling misunderstood, the Utahns who care for their loved ones are struggling; Here’s where they can get help. And are ‘furries’ a problem at Utah schools? Here’s what districts say.

Tribune reporters Sofia Jeremias, Megan Banta and Carmen Nesbitt, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke join this week to talk about the top stories, including the Utah Inland Port Authority approving a controversial project on sensitive wetlands on the Great Salt Lake.