© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are off the air in Vernal. While we work to resume service, listen here or on the UPR app.
Programs
The Behind the Headlines logo.
Behind the Headlines

Controversial Utah Inland Port Authority project and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published May 24, 2024 at 2:34 PM MDT
The Weber County Inland Port site in Weber County, Monday, May 20, 2024.
Rick Egan
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
The Weber County Inland Port site in Weber County, Monday, May 20, 2024.

The Utah Inland Port Authority approves a controversial project on sensitive wetlands on the Great Salt Lake. From burnout to feeling misunderstood, the Utahns who care for their loved ones are struggling; Here’s where they can get help. And are ‘furries’ a problem at Utah schools? Here’s what districts say.

Tribune reporters Sofia Jeremias, Megan Banta and Carmen Nesbitt, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke join this week to talk about the top stories, including the Utah Inland Port Authority approving a controversial project on sensitive wetlands on the Great Salt Lake.

Tags
Behind the Headlines UPRUtah Inland PortMental HealthUtah schools
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content