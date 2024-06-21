© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
The Behind the Headlines logo.
Behind the Headlines

Republicans vote to ignore Title IX protections and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published June 21, 2024 at 11:48 AM MDT
Activists in support of transgender rights protest at the Utah Capital as lawmakers are called into a special legislative session on June 19, 2024.
Jeff Parrott
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Activists in support of transgender rights protest at the Utah Capital as lawmakers are called into a special legislative session on June 19, 2024.

Republican lawmakers have voted to direct Utah to ignore the Biden administration’s Title IX protections for trans students. Sen. Mike Lee says that plans to build more roads on public lands will help disabled Americans; Disabled hikers disagree. And are parking lots holding back?

Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Anastasia Hufham and Sofia Jeremias join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including Republican lawmakers voting to direct Utah to ignore the Biden administration’s Title IX protections for trans students.

Tags
Behind the Headlines UPRtransgender issuesTitle IXMike LeeUtah Public Lands
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content