Republicans vote to ignore Title IX protections and more on Behind the Headlines

Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Anastasia Hufham and Sofia Jeremias join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including Republican lawmakers voting to direct Utah to ignore the Biden administration’s Title IX protections for trans students.