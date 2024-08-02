Utah Supreme Court abortion ruling and more on Behind the Headlines

Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern and Courtney Tanner, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including abortion remaining available in Utah - for now - after a state Supreme Court ruling.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

