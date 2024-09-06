Abravanel Hall, misleading ballot language, and more on Behind the Headlines

Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern and Palak Jayswal, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the latest news, including the Utah State Auditor concluding it’s ‘statistically likely’ that Gov. Cox gathered enough valid signatures for the 2024 ballot.

