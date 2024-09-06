© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Politics
Abravanel Hall, misleading ballot language, and more on Behind the Headlines

Published September 6, 2024 at 4:42 PM MDT
A group of people at a protest on the steps of the Capitol. They hold a big red banner that reads, "Protect your rights. Vote no."
Members of the public attend a rally against a proposed constitutional amendment to reform the citizen initiative process at the Capitol in Salt Lake City, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.

Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern and Palak Jayswal, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the latest news, including the Utah State Auditor concluding it’s ‘statistically likely’ that Gov. Cox gathered enough valid signatures for the 2024 ballot.

https://www.sltrib.com/news/politics/2024/09/04/ballot-language-limit-voters/

https://www.sltrib.com/news/politics/2024/09/03/2024-election-statistically-likely/

https://www.sltrib.com/artsliving/2024/09/03/abravanel-hall-fans-hope-national/

Behind the Headlines U.S. politicsUtah auditorSpencer CoxAbravanel HallUPR2024 ElectionsBallot Initiative
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
