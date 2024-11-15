© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Political implications of Utah's population growth and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published November 15, 2024 at 2:33 PM MST
Tribune reporters Megan Banta and Courtney Tanner, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the latest news, including Utah’s growth potentially leading to a fifth congressional district.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

LINKS:
Utah A.G. Sean Reyes fought to keep his calendar private. Here’s what it shows
Utah’s growth could lead to a fifth congressional district. It wouldn’t necessarily be Democratic
Two student clubs cut ties with University of Utah over new anti-DEI restrictions

