The Behind the Headlines logo.
Behind the Headlines

Bill threatens public employee unions and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published January 24, 2025 at 3:53 PM MST
A person in a suit stands outside speaking and gesturing.
Chris Samuels
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Utah Education Association president Renée Pinkney, seen here in May 2024, is warning against a bill being introduced in the Utah Legislature that aims to ban collective bargaining for the state's public-sector workers — including teachers, law enforcement, firefighters and others.

Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke and Carmen Nesbitt join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the latest news, including a few massive changes Utah could see from the 2025 legislative session.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

LINKS:

A few massive changes Utah could see from the 2025 legislative session
A nuclear-powered future? Utah leaders look to fund energy boom during 2025 legislative session.
‘No better than working at 7-Eleven’: Unions oppose bill to end collective bargaining for Utah public employees
Trump tells immigration officials to make arrests in schools. Here’s what Utah students and families need to know.

Tags
Behind the Headlines Behind the HeadlinesLocal GovernmentUnionImmigrants and Refugees2025 Legislative SessionUPR
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
