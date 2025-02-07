Utah Venezuelans fear deportation and more on Behind the Headlines

Tribune reporters Tony Semerad, Jose Davila IV and Paighten Harkins join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the latest news, including The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints prevailing as a federal appeals court tosses out James Huntsman’s tithing lawsuit.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

LINKS:

LDS Church prevails as federal appeals court tosses out James Huntsman’s tithing lawsuit

Fear grips Utah’s Venezuelans as Trump orders rollback of protections

Best Friends offered Provo $1M to run a trap-neuter-return program for feral cats. Police suggested letting the ‘little predators’ starve.

