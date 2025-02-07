© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Utah Venezuelans fear deportation and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published February 7, 2025 at 10:51 AM MST
Thayderson Jaimes, who left Venezuela after participating in student protests there, sits for a portrait on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.

Tribune reporters Tony Semerad, Jose Davila IV and Paighten Harkins join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the latest news, including The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints prevailing as a federal appeals court tosses out James Huntsman’s tithing lawsuit.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

LINKS:

LDS Church prevails as federal appeals court tosses out James Huntsman’s tithing lawsuit
Fear grips Utah’s Venezuelans as Trump orders rollback of protections
Best Friends offered Provo $1M to run a trap-neuter-return program for feral cats. Police suggested letting the ‘little predators’ starve.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
