© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are off the air in Bear Lake at 89.3 until further notice while we make necessary repairs. Listen here or on the UPR app.
Programs
The Behind the Headlines logo.
Behind the Headlines

Firings at Utah national parks and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published March 7, 2025 at 12:06 PM MST
Dozens of people gathered outside red rock mountains holding signs like "Protect our parks!"
Jen Howe
Protestors gather in Wayne County on Saturday, March 1.

Tribune reporters Anastasia Hufham and Brock Marchant join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the latest news, including former national park superintendents saying that President Trump’s mass firings are ‘a really big deal.’

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

Tags
Behind the Headlines UPRThe Salt Lake TribuneUtah National ParksHeber CityColorado River
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content