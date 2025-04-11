© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

International students' visas revoked and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published April 11, 2025 at 1:48 PM MDT
Student leaving through a doorway at the University of Utah campus on Tuesday, Feb. 4. 2025.
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
The University of Utah campus on Tuesday, Feb. 4. 2025. At least 20 international students at the U. have received letters from the Trump administration revoking their visas to be in the United States and instructing them to self-deport.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories. Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com

Tribune reporters Courtney Tanner, Emily Anderson Stern, and Paighten Harkins join this week to talk about the latest news, including the Trump administration revoking the visas of at least 20 University of Utah international students.

Behind the Headlines UPRThe Salt Lake Tribuneinternational students RFK Jr.Higher Education
Tom Williams
