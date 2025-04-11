International students' visas revoked and more on Behind the Headlines

At 9 a.m. on Friday, join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories. Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com

Tribune reporters Courtney Tanner, Emily Anderson Stern, and Paighten Harkins join this week to talk about the latest news, including the Trump administration revoking the visas of at least 20 University of Utah international students.

