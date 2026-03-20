ICE detention center protests and more on Behind the Headlines

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gerhke, Sam Moilanen, and Brooke Larsen join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including a protest against an ICE detention center planned for a Salt Lake City warehouse, how the Trump admin may erase history and science at Utah’s national parks, and what this record heat means for Utah's already dire water outlook.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

LINKS:

‘Don’t lose hope’: At Utah Governor’s Mansion, protesters decry ICE detention center planned for Salt Lake City warehouse

‘Straight out of the authoritarian playbook’: How the Trump admin may erase history, science at Utah’s national parks

Record heat is fast-tracking Utah’s already dire water outlook

