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Behind the Headlines

ICE detention center protests and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published March 20, 2026 at 2:42 PM MDT
A person holds a sign that says, "Is this the place? No to I.C.E." while wearing a snake-sock on their other arm.
The Salt Lake Tribune
/
Francisco Kjolseth
Suzann Withers makes the point to “drive the snakes out” as she joins other protesters gathered outside the Governor’s Mansion in response to the recent purchase of a Salt Lake City warehouse by ICE on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gerhke, Sam Moilanen, and Brooke Larsen join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including a protest against an ICE detention center planned for a Salt Lake City warehouse, how the Trump admin may erase history and science at Utah’s national parks, and what this record heat means for Utah's already dire water outlook.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

LINKS:
‘Don’t lose hope’: At Utah Governor’s Mansion, protesters decry ICE detention center planned for Salt Lake City warehouse
‘Straight out of the authoritarian playbook’: How the Trump admin may erase history, science at Utah’s national parks
Record heat is fast-tracking Utah’s already dire water outlook

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Behind the Headlines UPRICEProtestUtah National ParksDrought
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams