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Behind the Headlines

Sunday service shakeup, Ted Bundy case, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published April 3, 2026 at 3:28 PM MDT
Three people talk in a church building.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The global Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is changing its Sunday worship schedule.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Peggy Fletcher Stack, Jessica Schreifels, and Carmen Nesbitt join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints unveiling major changes to its Sunday worship services, a 50+ year old murder case confirmed to be victim of Ted Bundy, and a new law requiring students to study Bible passages in social studies lessons.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

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Behind the Headlines UPRThe Salt Lake TribuneThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day SaintsUtah Education
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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