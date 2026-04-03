Sunday service shakeup, Ted Bundy case, and more on Behind the Headlines

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Peggy Fletcher Stack, Jessica Schreifels, and Carmen Nesbitt join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints unveiling major changes to its Sunday worship services, a 50+ year old murder case confirmed to be victim of Ted Bundy, and a new law requiring students to study Bible passages in social studies lessons.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

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