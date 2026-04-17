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Behind the Headlines

1st Congressional District race and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published April 17, 2026 at 3:36 PM MDT
A person looks to the side in a room crowded with people and political signs.
The Salt Lake Tribune
/
Francisco Kjolseth
Kathleen Riebe talks with delegates at the Salt Lake County Democratic Party's convention at Highland High School on Saturday, April 11, 2026.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke and Brock Marchant join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including the latest from Utah’s 1st Congressional District race and the USDA changes that lead to the end of an affordable housing program.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

LINKS:
Kathleen Riebe exits Utah’s 1st Congressional District race — and backs a familiar Democrat
This program helped Utahns afford to own homes for decades. Now, it's going away
Can agritourism help Cache Valley preserve its open spaces?

Tags
Behind the Headlines UPRThe Salt Lake TribuneCongressAffordable Housing2026 Elections
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams