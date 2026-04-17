1st Congressional District race and more on Behind the Headlines

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke and Brock Marchant join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including the latest from Utah’s 1st Congressional District race and the USDA changes that lead to the end of an affordable housing program.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

LINKS:

Kathleen Riebe exits Utah’s 1st Congressional District race — and backs a familiar Democrat

This program helped Utahns afford to own homes for decades. Now, it's going away

Can agritourism help Cache Valley preserve its open spaces?