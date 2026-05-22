Snowpack, data centers, and more on Behind the Headlines

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Leia Larsen, Tony Semerad, and Emily Anderson Stern, join host Tom Williams to discuss this week's top stories, including this year's record low snowpack, updates on Box Elder county's approved data center, and a look into Senate President Stuart Adams' funding.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com .

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