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Behind the Headlines

Snowpack, data centers, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published May 22, 2026 at 11:58 AM MDT
A rendering of a data center with mountains in the background.
O'Leary Digital
A rendering of a proposed data center project to be constructed in Box Elder County. The project is backed by celebrity investor Kevin O'Leary.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Leia Larsen, Tony Semerad, and Emily Anderson Stern, join host Tom Williams to discuss this week's top stories, including this year's record low snowpack, updates on Box Elder county's approved data center, and a look into Senate President Stuart Adams' funding.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

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Behind the Headlines UPRThe Salt Lake TribuneData CentersSnowpackWater Scarcity
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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