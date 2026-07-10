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Behind the Headlines

Wildfires, Davis County controversy, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published July 10, 2026 at 12:11 PM MDT
A close up of a mini model of people on top of a platform that reads "In God We Trust." The figures on top of the platform are pulling and pushing a hoop.
Bethany Baker
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
A detail of a small-scale model of the Grand Liberty Arch planned for Salt Lake City is seen during a special event introducing the monument and celebrating America's 250th birthday at the Capitol on Monday, July 6, 2026.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Brooke Larsen, Emily Anderson Stern, and Tony Semerad join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including how Pine Valley is adapting to high wildfire risk, a controversial proposed sculpture in Salt Lake City, the rebuke of a Davis County commissioner, and more.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

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Behind the Headlines UPRThe Salt Lake TribuneSalt Lake CityDavis CountyWildfires in Utah
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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