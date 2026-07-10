Wildfires, Davis County controversy, and more on Behind the Headlines

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Brooke Larsen, Emily Anderson Stern, and Tony Semerad join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including how Pine Valley is adapting to high wildfire risk, a controversial proposed sculpture in Salt Lake City, the rebuke of a Davis County commissioner, and more.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.