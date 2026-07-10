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Exploring the edges of North America on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published July 10, 2026 at 12:08 PM MDT
The cover of "Field Notes on Avoidance" by Nathan Larson features a painting of a small flower with orange petals against a white background.
Ana Peres
/
nathanlarson.com/

For the past three and a half years Nathan Larson has been traveling full time throughout North America, photographing and writing from some of the continent’s most remote landscapes: the Arctic Ocean, the edge of Labrador, Key West, Alaska, Newfoundland.

He says photography has been his primary creative practice for decades, but his new book "Field Notes on Avoidance" is the first project where the photographs and poems were created together as a single body of work.

Nathan Larson grew up across the United States, from the Rocky Mountains to the Green Mountains. He discovered photography at a young age and began writing poetry and essays while studying at the University of Chicago. He has published two monographs — "Avian" and "Cloud Hunter," as well as two books in the "Why We Stay" series. His photographs have appeared in magazines, on book covers, and in galleries and collections around the world.

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Access Utah UPRPhotographyPoetryTravelBooks on Access Utah
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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