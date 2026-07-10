Exploring the edges of North America on Access Utah

For the past three and a half years Nathan Larson has been traveling full time throughout North America, photographing and writing from some of the continent’s most remote landscapes: the Arctic Ocean, the edge of Labrador, Key West, Alaska, Newfoundland.

He says photography has been his primary creative practice for decades, but his new book "Field Notes on Avoidance" is the first project where the photographs and poems were created together as a single body of work.

Nathan Larson grew up across the United States, from the Rocky Mountains to the Green Mountains. He discovered photography at a young age and began writing poetry and essays while studying at the University of Chicago. He has published two monographs — "Avian" and "Cloud Hunter," as well as two books in the "Why We Stay" series. His photographs have appeared in magazines, on book covers, and in galleries and collections around the world.