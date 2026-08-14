Ski season, Bears Ears, and child immigrants on Behind the Headlines

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Julie Jag, Leia Larsen, and Robert Gehrke join Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including what a super El Niño could mean for Utah’s ski season, a mining CEO buying shares days before the shrinking of the Bears Ears Monument, and a Utah-based anti-trafficking organization taking on immigration-related legal services for child immigrants.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the ongoing conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.