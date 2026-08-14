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Behind the Headlines

Ski season, Bears Ears, and child immigrants on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published August 14, 2026 at 11:53 AM MDT
A crowd of people hold signs on a staircase. The sign closest to the camera reads, "Respect tribal co-stewardship."
Brooke Larsen
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
People protest President Donald Trump's shrinking of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments in St. George on Monday, July 20, 2026.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Julie Jag, Leia Larsen, and Robert Gehrke join Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including what a super El Niño could mean for Utah’s ski season, a mining CEO buying shares days before the shrinking of the Bears Ears Monument, and a Utah-based anti-trafficking organization taking on immigration-related legal services for child immigrants.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the ongoing conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

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Behind the Headlines UPRThe Salt Lake TribuneSkiingEnergy FuelsHuman TraffickingBears Ears MonumentOperation Underground Railroad
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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