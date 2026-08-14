Utah’s Muslim community rallies after Valley Fair Mall attack

A July attack at Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City left a member of Utah’s Muslim community seriously injured and raised concerns about safety among community members.

On July 13, a man was stabbed multiple times at the mall. Police said the suspect told investigators he targeted the victim because he was Muslim.

The attack left many members of Utah’s Muslim community feeling vulnerable.

Imam Shuaib Din, director of religious affairs at the Utah Islamic Center, said hate crimes affect more than the individual victim.

“Hate crime is, you know, one of the worst crimes that could be committed for this reason because it not only affects the victim but it also affects the whole community to which the victim belonged,” Din said.

In the weeks following the attack, community members rallied around the victim and his family.

Liban Muhammad, director of the Utah Muslim Civic League, said community members helped with medical expenses, legal needs, and other support.

“Everybody in our community come together with such strength, donating to his GoFundMe, coming together to figure out how to handle his medical expenses, figure out the legal side of things, make sure that his family has what they need,” Muhammad said.

Muhammad said the victim’s response has also become an example for the community, particularly through forgiveness and compassion.

“He's a representation of one of the most important parts of our faith, which is forgiveness," he said. "Somebody who understands the importance of loving your neighbor, just like you know it says in the Bible, and just like our Jewish community believes, and just like almost any other place community believes."

Muhammad said he hopes that example can help bring people together after the attack.

“What our objective is now is to have this moment be the exact opposite of it, and have it be a catalyst for our community, community coming together out of love of supporting one another,” Muhammad said.

The case has since moved forward in federal court. Peter Larsen, the alleged attacker, was indicted by a federal grand jury Aug. 12 on a hate crime charge.

Community leaders said they hope the response can foster greater connection and solidarity among Utah’s religious and immigrant communities.