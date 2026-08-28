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Behind the Headlines

Flock's future, mail-in ballots, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published August 28, 2026 at 3:40 PM MDT
An automatic license plate reader is pictured on Foothill Drive in Salt Lake City near Parleys Canyon on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026.
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
An automatic license plate reader is pictured on Foothill Drive in Salt Lake City near Parleys Canyon on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Tony Semerad and Jessica Schreifels join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including Salt Lake City creating new rules for its own license plate readers as the world rages over Flock, how the recent Supreme Court ruling on mail-in ballots may affect Utahns, and the aftermath of some participants of The Other Side Academy.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the ongoing conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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