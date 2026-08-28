Flock's future, mail-in ballots, and more on Behind the Headlines

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Tony Semerad and Jessica Schreifels join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including Salt Lake City creating new rules for its own license plate readers as the world rages over Flock, how the recent Supreme Court ruling on mail-in ballots may affect Utahns, and the aftermath of some participants of The Other Side Academy.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the ongoing conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

