© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Access Utah

'The Brothers McKay' with Craig Johnson on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published August 28, 2026 at 3:07 PM MDT
The book cover for 'The Brothers McKay'

We talk with writer Craig Johnson. He’s the New York Times bestselling author of the Walt Longmire mystery novels, which are the basis for "Longmire," the Netflix series. The latest book in the Longmire series is "The Brothers McKay."

When Pepper McKay, one of the most hated men in Absaroka County, is found murdered on his ranch in Crazy Woman Canyon, suspects aren’t in short supply. But Sheriff Walt Longmire’s attention is on those who had gathered for a family meeting that evening, McKay’s very different sons: a smooth-talking charmer, a cosmopolitan journalist, a reclusive monk, and a half-Native ranch hand who keeps the place running. Each had a motive. Each claims he’s innocent.

As Walt investigates what happened that night at the O-Kay Lodge, he’s pulled into a tangle of old grudges and long-buried secrets. Then the case takes a sharp turn: a second body surfaces, and a wildfire tears through the canyon, trapping Walt and forcing him into a fight for his life as both the killer and the elements close in.

Craig Johnson is the recipient of two awards from the Western Writers of America, the Spur Award for fiction and the Owen Wister Award, as well as the Mountain & Plains Independent Booksellers Association’s Reading the West Book Award for fiction. His novella "Spirit of Steamboat" was the first One Book Wyoming selection. He lives in Ucross, Wyoming, population 26.

Tags
Access Utah Access Utah BooksCraig Johnsonfiction
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams