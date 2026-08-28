'The Brothers McKay' with Craig Johnson on Access Utah

We talk with writer Craig Johnson . He’s the New York Times bestselling author of the Walt Longmire mystery novels, which are the basis for "Longmire," the Netflix series. The latest book in the Longmire series is "The Brothers McKay."

When Pepper McKay, one of the most hated men in Absaroka County, is found murdered on his ranch in Crazy Woman Canyon, suspects aren’t in short supply. But Sheriff Walt Longmire’s attention is on those who had gathered for a family meeting that evening, McKay’s very different sons: a smooth-talking charmer, a cosmopolitan journalist, a reclusive monk, and a half-Native ranch hand who keeps the place running. Each had a motive. Each claims he’s innocent.

As Walt investigates what happened that night at the O-Kay Lodge, he’s pulled into a tangle of old grudges and long-buried secrets. Then the case takes a sharp turn: a second body surfaces, and a wildfire tears through the canyon, trapping Walt and forcing him into a fight for his life as both the killer and the elements close in.

Craig Johnson is the recipient of two awards from the Western Writers of America, the Spur Award for fiction and the Owen Wister Award, as well as the Mountain & Plains Independent Booksellers Association’s Reading the West Book Award for fiction. His novella "Spirit of Steamboat" was the first One Book Wyoming selection. He lives in Ucross, Wyoming, population 26.

