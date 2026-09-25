The LDS Church opposes Idaho abortion measure and more on Behind the Headlines

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Leia Larsen, Tamarra Kemsley, and Jose Davila IV join Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including how opposition from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints could impact Idaho’s Prop 1 abortion vote, Carbon County residents fight against data centers, and the pending future of the Sugar House pond.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the ongoing conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.