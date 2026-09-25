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Behind the Headlines

The LDS Church opposes Idaho abortion measure and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published September 25, 2026 at 4:06 PM MDT
An LDS church building.
Ben P L
/
Flickr

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Leia Larsen, Tamarra Kemsley, and Jose Davila IV join Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including how opposition from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints could impact Idaho’s Prop 1 abortion vote, Carbon County residents fight against data centers, and the pending future of the Sugar House pond.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the ongoing conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams