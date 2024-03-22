© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tomorrow’s news begins with YOU today. Support UPR now before the end of the Spring Member Drive to ensure a home for thoughtful journalism for the weeks and months to come. GIVE NOW
Programs
Logan StoryCorps from UPR - all white text on red background.
Logan StoryCorps

Logan StoryCorps: Grateful for grandparents

By Kerry Bringhurst
Published March 22, 2024 at 6:00 AM MDT
Jeanine Hewitt and her grandson Josiah Johnson smiling together at their Logan StoryCorps appintment in May 2023. Jeanine has check length white lightly wavy hair, and wears a grey sweatshirt with an orange down jacket. Her grandson Josiah stands with his arm around her, the hand on her shoulder has black painted fingernails. He has curly brown hair and a full beard and wears a black tee shirt with a "Sketchy Tanks X Mr Tucks" logo in white on the left chest area.
StoryCorps
Jeanine Hewitt and her grandson Josiah Johnson at their Logan StoryCorps appointment in May 2023.

In 1938 at the age of 4, Jeanine Hewitt sailed from France to what is now Morocco. Her father had been called to serve in Italy. So she, her mother and 9-month-old brother were sent away. She and her grandson Josiah Johnson met at the StoryCorps recording booth in Logan to talk about that experience, as well as being raised by her grandparents.

JEANINE HEWITT: I remember my brother and I, looking at the airplane going overhead, and all those shells from the guns falling off the sky.

JOSIAH JOHNSON: That's crazy.

JEANINE HEWITT: Yeah.

JOSIAH JOHNSON: Wow. Hot shells, loud explosions.

JEANINE HEWITT: Yeah, yeah, were in those barracks for almost three or four years. Adjacent to Dad were trenches where the American were fighting. Y'know, at night, it was scary, because they would come and knock on the door, they would be drunk. And my mother was all alone with two kids. My mother was very young, and she wasn't very maternal. All of a sudden, her husband wasn't there. And so it was like, "W-hey!"I'm gonna have good life." You know, like on weekends, she wanted to go with her friends. And so she would look us up. And we had no way to get out of that room until she'd let us out. And there was a little window over the top of the door. My brother would actually climb on my shoulder. And then I would hoist him to the window, and then he would go out. So we'd get in trouble because he'd be out, and I'd be in, you know. But my maternal grandmother, she was really still caring, even though she was so far away.

JOSIAH JOHNSON: Yeah,

JEANINE HEWITT: She finally — and I don't know how — found out that we were out on the street 24/7, basically. We'd go from the train station on the skate. And they were big old metal skate. And I can confirm that because of my knee. And we would come down like 100 miles down that road, you know. And here's my grandmother in front of the hotel, and she saw how we lived. She got really upset and told my mother, she said, "I'm taking those kids with me."

JOSIAH JOHNSON: Good.

JEANINE HEWITT: And she brought both my brother and I back. The house was very simple.

JOSIAH JOHNSON: Yeah,

JEANINE HEWITT: There was never any port-a-potty or anything like that. I mean,

JOSIAH JOHNSON: And that's why the ... wow.

JEANINE HEWITT: Yeah. And no Frigidaire no TV, we didn't have much in there. Your fridge was the cool air that you got out of the window.

JOSIAH JOHNSON: Yeah, l'air.

JEANINE HEWITT: Basically yeah. In the winter, it was a mild winter. And so if she made something that needed refrigeration, she'd put it outside on the window.

JOSIAH JOHNSON: And I noticed that you carried that into your adult life as well, because I'll walk out sometimes into the garage and there'll be a cassoulet from yesterday.

JEANINE HEWITT: Yeah, you carry your old ways. My paternal grandmother, when we had those big family dinner, I remember, she would cook chicken. I'd love to get into the platter with the chicken and get to the grease and wash my hands. And my — you know how kids...

JOSIAH JOHNSON: In the grease?

JEANINE HEWITT: Yeah. And then just rub it all over my arms. And my grandmothers would say, "Go ahead, do it! Makes your skin good!"

JOSIAH JOHNSON: I mean yeah. Moisturize. I want to know how have the experiences with your grandparents affected how you were a grandparent to me?

JEANINE HEWITT: A lot. I'm actually very grateful that I've had a hard life. Yeah, it teaches you how to treat people. It teaches you how to love your own children, and how to take care of your children. And one thing that I've always done is care not to be like my mother, and not to do the things my mother did. So I did spoil my children. You know, you transfer the knowledge that you have to whoever you touch.

JOSIAH JOHNSON: Yeah, I know you definitely have transferred a lot of knowledge to me. Well, I'm really glad that we got to do this. Thank you.

Tags
Logan StoryCorps Family HistoryParentingGrandparentsChildhood ImmigrationChildhood TraumaUPR
Kerry Bringhurst
At 14-years-old, Kerry began working as a reporter for KVEL “The Hot One” in Vernal, Utah. Her radio news interests led her to Logan where she became news director for KBLQ while attending Utah State University. She graduated USU with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and spent the next few years working for Utah Public Radio. Leaving UPR in 1993 she spent the next 14 years as the full time mother of four boys before returning in 2007. Kerry and her husband Boyd reside in Nibley.
See stories by Kerry Bringhurst
White "Utah StoryCorps from UPR" text on a red background
Utah StoryCorps
Check out our past StoryCorps episodes.
LISTEN HERE
Related Content