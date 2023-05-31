Logan StoryCorps
Fridays at 7:42 a.m., 8:42 a.m., and 5:30 p.m.
It's time again for Utah StoryCorps: Everyday people sharing their stories at the StoryCorps recording booth in Logan.
-
This spring, the Storycorps mobile recording booth rolled back into Logan and set up shop. At 10:00 AM on April 28, the door to the trailer popped open and two rickety steps came down. Going into the booth took a little bit of courage.
-
Growing up in Ukraine, Nataliya and Diana met in a dance class when they were 15 and became best friends. In 2019, they left Ukraine to go to Egypt on vacation, never thinking they were beginning a journey that would take them to America.
-
Michael Bingham and his sister Lianna are siblings with a 22-year age difference who never lived in the same house. Their StoryCorps experience was a chance for Lianna to get to know her brother better.