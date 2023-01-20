Smart Money Tip: Share your favorite personal finance resource
One of the best gifts you can give to those you care about is to share a resource you love that helps you manage your money more efficiently. There’s so much negative money talk it’s nice to focus on the positive.
DO THIS TODAY: Send a text, an email or post on social media about a resource you love that has helped improve financial wellness or perhaps some tried-and-true advice that you wish you’d have known a little earlier in your financial journey.