Smart Money Tip: Share your favorite personal finance resource

By Amanda Christensen
Published January 20, 2023 at 11:59 AM MST
money-g84d6de92d_1920.jpg
Nattanan Kanchanaprat
/
Pixabay

One of the best gifts you can give to those you care about is to share a resource you love that helps you manage your money more efficiently. There’s so much negative money talk it’s nice to focus on the positive.

DO THIS TODAY: Send a text, an email or post on social media about a resource you love that has helped improve financial wellness or perhaps some tried-and-true advice that you wish you’d have known a little earlier in your financial journey.

