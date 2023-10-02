© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Smart Money Tips

Smart Money Tips: The power of "yet"

By Amanda Christensen
Published October 2, 2023 at 11:43 AM MDT
A person holding up a "think positive" sign.
sweetlouise, Photographer
/
Pixabay

Have you ever heard yourself say, “I’m just not good at budgeting”? or “I’m not a saver”? There’s one small shift that can significantly boost your money mindset. Add “yet” to the end of these statements. For example: “I’m just not good at budgeting, yet.” Or, “I’m not a saver, yet.”

DO THIS TODAY: From now until forever, whenever you have a negative money thought add the word “yet” at the end. For more expert personal finance tips follow along with me at @utahmoneymoms on Instagram and Facebook.

Amanda Christensen
