The Long Friendship

Teri Guy

I'm Teri Guy. I'm here with my best friend.

Rebecca Oscarson

Rebecca Oscarson.

Teri Guy

We've known each other since we were in junior high together. My family lived in Los Angeles, and my father and mother decided they wanted to get out of the big city, so we moved to the home of Roy Rogers and Dale Evans, Apple Valley, California in 1958. Our neighborhood was so barren -- there were no children -- that I didn't have a friend until I started kindergarten,

Rebecca Oscarson

And my dad was in the military, so we moved there the summer of my seventh grade year, and for me to move to that town and try to break in and make friends, I found almost impossible. So it wasn't until our 10th grade year started, Teri and I started developing a friendship,

Teri Guy

And by time we were juniors and seniors, we both got our driver's license. Rebecca had a little Volkswagen bug, and we would get in there and take off down the road. And that was the beginning of the end for our poor parents, because we just took off at that point. We were both working. We both had money.

Do you remember the time we saw your dad in town?

Rebecca Oscarson

We... well we had ditched school and we were shopping, and my dad was a dog catcher -- animal control -- and he went by us, and I remember him looking at us. We're like, "hi? I don't know what else to do!"

Teri Guy

It was on the Main Street in town.

Rebecca Oscarson

Yeah, it was my funny. My dad never said a word to me about that. He probably just shook his head and walked away.

Teri Guy

He probably did.

Rebecca Oscarson

Teri and I were bad. I think about it now, in that I can't believe we did this to our parents, but we -- our senior year in high school -- we went and had Christmas dinner by ourselves and ditched our families. At that time, I know for a fact, we did not realize how inconsiderate that was to do, but I know our friendship kept us out of trouble.

Teri Guy

That's very true. Living in the 60s and 70s, it was a very different time than it is now. There was a lot going on. My brother was in Vietnam. Your dad was right out of the military. I remember walking to the parking lot, and there were lines behind some of the cars. This one was the marijuana car, and this one was this car. So there was a ton of that stuff. And I also remember a good friend of mine overdosing in class and falling out of his seat onto the floor.

Teri Guy

I remember there were a few times we would go someplace, and we would look at each other and say, "You know what, it's time for us to leave,"

Rebecca Oscarson

and we would leave,

Teri Guy

and we would leave.

Rebecca Oscarson

We always did things together. If you saw one, you're gonna find the other one.

Teri Guy

Although you did leave me at a few parties.

Rebecca Oscarson

Possibly.

Teri Guy

We were both the seniors in high school, and we both fell in love.

Rebecca Oscarson

Yes, that's true.

Teri Guy

Becky did first.

Rebecca Oscarson

I did.

Teri Guy

She got married while we were still in high school, before we graduated, and by June 30, I was getting married, but that was 51 years ago.

Rebecca Oscarson

Yeah, I was 18 when I married him. The thing that was hard for me: I am a non drinker. He did drink, and that ruined our relationship and our marriage down the road. However, when we divorced, I did meet my husband who I've been married to for 43 years.

I have to tell you a story about your dad. So... when your dad got sick, he had a motor home, and you mentioned it to us. So James and I went down, and we loved it, and I know looking back now, your dad practically gave that motor home to us. And we were so grateful. We took that thing all over the country with those three kids and had a blast in it, which is what he told me he wanted. So I've always been grateful to your dad for that.

As you get older, it's harder to make friends because they don't know your history. They don't have a shared history with -- like you and I have,

Teri Guy

and it's a history that we share together, that no one else can share except for you and I. But we'll, we'll be friends.

Rebecca Oscarson

Oh yeah. So if she has a rocking chair, I'll come rock on her front porch with her...

Teri Guy

That's a deal!

Rebecca Oscarson

And I will hold you to it.