St. George StoryCorps: Best friends working with disabled adults

Monika Skougard

My name is Monika Skougaard, and I am interviewing with Brittnee, my best friend.

Brittnee Goldsberry

Not only she's my best friend, but we also get to work with each other every single day at Turn Community Services.

Monika Skougard

Supported living, which is in home care for adults who live on their own with disabilities, Brittany and I met in October of 2020.

Brittnee Goldsberry

COVID year.

Monika Skougard

And now we're friends!

Brittnee Goldsberry

Yeah. Can I share what made you like me at first, the pin?

Brittnee Goldsberry

Oh, yeah.

Brittnee Goldsberry

Okay, so my bestie here is gay, and I am super an advocate, and so I had a pride pin on my book bag. And she went home and told her girlfriend that I am an ally and that I had a pin.

Monika Skougard

It was really nice, because I used to work in a different group home, and the ladies there were not very friendly about LGBT. And then it was nice to just like, open up and be myself with Brittany.

Brittnee Goldsberry

So Monica, tell me — just about your job.

Monika Skougard

My job is awesome. I love my job. Hands on stuff. We do, like, help them live their life: cook their meals, showers, clean their house, brush their teeth, take them on fun trips.

Brittnee Goldsberry

We have turned our program into the party/vacation program.

Monika Skougard

Yeah.

Brittnee Goldsberry

We take our clients out everywhere. We've gone river rafting, we've done cruises.

Monika Skougard

Multiple Vegas & Mesquite trips.

Brittnee Goldsberry

Vegas and Mesquite, and it is hard, but it is the best part.

Monika Skougard

So, so, so, so fun. Anything that you and I can do, we try to provide for our individuals.

Brittnee Goldsberry

Yes. I got very close to a few of the clients in Monika's home. We both had a very good relationship with this client specifically, and she unexpectedly passed away. She had a really bad seizure and was put on life support. And she didn't have any family here, so Monika and I, and Ibis, and our old director got to sit with her while she was taken off life support. And it is nothing like the movies. At all. It took like an hour.

Monika Skougard

Yeah. After the fact of getting taken off.

Brittnee Goldsberry

And we had to go forward and plan her funeral. Thankfully, before her mom had passed away, she had all the things set up. It was just...

Monika Skougard

Putting it into place.

Brittnee Goldsberry

Getting her clothes and putting things into place.

Monika Skougard

Painting her nails.

Brittnee Goldsberry

We did choose to paint her nails, which — I don't suggest doing that if people aren't alive.

Monika Skougard

It's really hard to go from holding somebody's hand almost every day. Feeling their life, and then going to paint their nails, and their hand is like stiff as a rock.

Brittnee Goldsberry

But it was just her favorite thing, so we felt like we owed it to her.

Monika Skougard

And they put too much makeup on her.

Brittnee Goldsberry

Yeah, and then I got mad and told them to clean her face because she didn't wear makeup. But I want to talk about the dream.

Monika Skougard

Oh, yeah.

Brittnee Goldsberry

Turn is like —

Monika Skougard

Statewide.

Brittnee Goldsberry

All of Utah. Maintenance isn't here a ton, but somehow our maintenance department was down in St George.

Monika Skougard

They were able to be-

Brittnee Goldsberry

Pallbearers.

Monika Skougard

Pallbearers.

Brittnee Goldsberry

But our maintenance man said the night after the funeral, he had a dream. She couldn't walk anymore, but in his dream, she was sitting in a field of poppies, and she wasn't wearing her helmet,.

Monika Skougard

And she was walking, and talking.

Brittnee Goldsberry

And she stood up and told him, "I'm good. Everything's fine."

Monika Skougard

What's your favorite part?

Brittnee Goldsberry

Oh, so many. Just the clients, and I'm sure you agree.

Monika Skougard

Love them. Love them so so much.

Brittnee Goldsberry

At the end of the day, yes, we, of course, started these jobs to get a paycheck.

Monika Skougard

Oh, yeah,

Brittnee Goldsberry

But I feel like they do more for us than we do for them.