The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz #101

By John Northup
Published April 15, 2024 at 8:23 AM MDT
  1. Michael Franks - When I'm Alone at Night
  2. Dave Frishberg - I'm Hip
  3. Wes Montgomery - Bumpin' on Sunset
  4. Roy Ayers - Everybody Loves the Sunshine
  5. Hiroshima - One Wish
  6. Joe Sample - Soul Shadows
  7. Jimmy McGriff - Blues for Mr. Jimmy
  8. Jonathan and Darlene Edwards - The Carioca
  9. Benny Goodman and His Orchestra - Sing, Sing, Sing
  10. Billie Holiday - Blue Moon
  11. Cal Tjader Orchestra - The Way You Look Tonight
  12. Vince Guaraldi Trio - Ginza Samba
  13. Sweet Home Chicago - The Blues Brothers
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
