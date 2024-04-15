The Edge of Jazz #101
- Michael Franks - When I'm Alone at Night
- Dave Frishberg - I'm Hip
- Wes Montgomery - Bumpin' on Sunset
- Roy Ayers - Everybody Loves the Sunshine
- Hiroshima - One Wish
- Joe Sample - Soul Shadows
- Jimmy McGriff - Blues for Mr. Jimmy
- Jonathan and Darlene Edwards - The Carioca
- Benny Goodman and His Orchestra - Sing, Sing, Sing
- Billie Holiday - Blue Moon
- Cal Tjader Orchestra - The Way You Look Tonight
- Vince Guaraldi Trio - Ginza Samba
- Sweet Home Chicago - The Blues Brothers