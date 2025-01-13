The Edge of Jazz - 1/12/25

More selections from NPR's Essential Jazz Discoveries of 2024, focusing on music recorded years (or decades) ago but only released in 2024, including McCoy Tyner and Joe Henderson's tender "We'll Be Together Again," Roy Hargrove's vibrant "Rumba Roy," and Alice Coltrane's transcendent "Journey in Satchidananda."



McCoy Tyner & Joe Henderson - We'll Be Together Again Roy Hargrove - Rumba Roy Mal Waldron & Steve Lacy - Epistrophy Sonny Rollins - A Weaver of Dreams Keith Jarrett - The Old Country Alice Coltrane - Journey in Satchidananda