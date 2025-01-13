© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Cover art for The Edge of Jazz features a brass instrument and the show's name in brown lettering.
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz - 1/12/25

By John Northup
Published January 13, 2025 at 4:30 PM MST
The Edge of Jazz

More selections from NPR's Essential Jazz Discoveries of 2024, focusing on music recorded years (or decades) ago but only released in 2024, including McCoy Tyner and Joe Henderson's tender "We'll Be Together Again," Roy Hargrove's vibrant "Rumba Roy," and Alice Coltrane's transcendent "Journey in Satchidananda."

  1. McCoy Tyner & Joe Henderson - We'll Be Together Again
  2. Roy Hargrove - Rumba Roy
  3. Mal Waldron & Steve Lacy - Epistrophy
  4. Sonny Rollins - A Weaver of Dreams
  5. Keith Jarrett - The Old Country
  6. Alice Coltrane - Journey in Satchidananda
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
See stories by John Northup
