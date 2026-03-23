The Edge of Jazz - 3/22/26

A spirited jazz set of modern originals and timeless echoes — featuring Jeremy Pelt’s resilience, Alexa Tarantino’s tribute to Albert, and swinging turns from Pat Bianchi and Joe Magnarelli.



Jeremy Pelt - The March into Resilience Dan West Big Band - Wayside Walk Alexa Tarantino - This Is for Albert Corcoran Holt - Kiss to the Skies Pat Bianchi - Wise One Joe Magnarelli - When I Grow Too Old to Dream Heisenberg Uncertainty Players - Hold On