The Edge of Jazz - 3/22/26
A spirited jazz set of modern originals and timeless echoes — featuring Jeremy Pelt’s resilience, Alexa Tarantino’s tribute to Albert, and swinging turns from Pat Bianchi and Joe Magnarelli.
A spirited jazz set of modern originals and timeless echoes — featuring Jeremy Pelt’s resilience, Alexa Tarantino’s tribute to Albert, and swinging turns from Pat Bianchi and Joe Magnarelli.
- Jeremy Pelt - The March into Resilience
- Dan West Big Band - Wayside Walk
- Alexa Tarantino - This Is for Albert
- Corcoran Holt - Kiss to the Skies
- Pat Bianchi - Wise One
- Joe Magnarelli - When I Grow Too Old to Dream
- Heisenberg Uncertainty Players - Hold On