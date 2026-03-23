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Arts and Culture
Cover art for The Edge of Jazz features a brass instrument and the show's name in brown lettering.
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz - 3/22/26

By John Northup
Published March 23, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
The Edge of Jazz

A spirited jazz set of modern originals and timeless echoes — featuring Jeremy Pelt’s resilience, Alexa Tarantino’s tribute to Albert, and swinging turns from Pat Bianchi and Joe Magnarelli.

A spirited jazz set of modern originals and timeless echoes — featuring Jeremy Pelt’s resilience, Alexa Tarantino’s tribute to Albert, and swinging turns from Pat Bianchi and Joe Magnarelli.

  1. Jeremy Pelt - The March into Resilience
  2. Dan West Big Band - Wayside Walk
  3. Alexa Tarantino - This Is for Albert
  4. Corcoran Holt - Kiss to the Skies
  5. Pat Bianchi - Wise One
  6. Joe Magnarelli - When I Grow Too Old to Dream
  7. Heisenberg Uncertainty Players - Hold On
Tags
The Edge of Jazz UPRMusicJazz
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
See stories by John Northup