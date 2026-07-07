The Green Thumb: How to manage your garden this July

Hi, this is Dan Drost, retired vegetable specialist.

I hope you've enjoyed the spring weather and gotten some things out of your vegetable garden.

I just finished the last of my leafy greens.

As the weather gets hot and the days get long, both the lettuce and spinach started to bolt, and the leaves became bitter. I'll wait until early August to start reseeding these.

My broccoli did great this year. Lots of nice heads, good flavor, and no aphids.

As I cut out the main head, I added extra fertilizer, and now the small side shoots are really coming on nicely.

Keep an eye out for any insects that might happen. If you need control methods, go to the Extension website to get those.

Tomatoes and peppers are flowering nicely, but I'm going to put some shade over top of those just to keep the temperature down a little bit.

There's plenty of sunlight at this time of the year, so a little bit of shading doesn't really hurt them too much. That'll keep the temperatures a bit cooler and make sure that fruit growth occurs normally.

The same thing goes for your pumpkins and squash, make sure you get a little extra fertilizer on those, so that those fruits grow normally. That means you'll have a bountiful harvest of those types of things.

Lastly, this is about the time then we put our last fertilizer addition on our allium crops, particularly onions and shallots, and those types.

Garlic tends to be finishing right now, I'll probably be harvesting my garlic here in the next two weeks.

It's starting to yellow off, and so I'd want to make sure that I get that before it is.

Think about your beans. Beans need plenty of water at this time of the year, they're starting to flower. Pay attention to what's going on there.

I'll plant my last batch of beans just before I go on vacation, which will be about July 20.

So, if you need more information, go to the USU Extension website. They got a lot of good stuff.

This is Dan Drost. Until next month, thank you.