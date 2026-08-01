The Edge of Jazz - 12/22/24
- Will Downing - Christmas, Love, and You
- Atlantic Five Jazz Band - Merry Christmas Polka
- San Lyon - Mele Kalikimaka
- Vince Guaraldi Trio - Christmas Time is Here
- Michael Franks - Christmas in Kyoto
- Bobby Rodriguez - Feliz Navidad
- Mtaze Paul and Nyiti Gerald - Usiku Mtukufu (O Holy Night)
- Dexter Gordon Quartet - Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
- David Watkyns - Christmas in Cape Town
- Ed Calle, Arturo Sandoval, Jim Gasior - Jingle Bells
- John Pizzarelli - Wonderful Christmastime
- Jamie Cullum - In The Bleak Midwinter