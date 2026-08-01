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The Edge of Jazz
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz - 2/16/25

Published August 1, 2026 at 9:24 AM MDT
The Edge of Jazz

In our post-Valentine's Day show—our Heartbreak Hotel edition—we mire ourselves in lost love, loneliness, and misery. Come along with us and have a good cry!

  1. Jazzystics - Heartbreak Hotel
  2. Julie London - Make it Another Old Fashioned Please
  3. Burt Bacharach - One Less Bell to Answer
  4. Seth MacFarlane - The Things We Did Last Summer
  5. Ella Fitzgerald - Good Morning Heartache
  6. Lenny Welch - Since I Fell For You
  7. Nancy Wilson - Guess Who I Saw Today
  8. Dionne Warwick - Hurts So Bad
  9. Nina Simone - You Can Have Him
  10. Deniece Williams - If You Don't Believe
  11. Tony Bennett - In the Wee Small Hours
  12. Michael Franks - Mr. Blue
  13. Carmen McRae - Don't Misunderstand
  14. Tom Lehrer - She's My Girl
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The Edge of Jazz UPRMusicJazz