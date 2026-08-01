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The Edge of Jazz
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz - 2/2/25

Published August 1, 2026 at 9:25 AM MDT
The Edge of Jazz

From Marcos Valle’s rhythms to Grover Washington Jr.’s smooth grooves, Ahmad Jamal’s finesse, and Pat Metheny’s storytelling—this set blends jazz, soul, and funk into a rich sonic journey.

  1. Marcos Valle - Parabéns
  2. Savab - Lay-lay
  3. Raphael Wressnig & Alex Schultz - Money in the Pocket
  4. George Duke - It's On
  5. Grover Washington, Jr. - Take Me There
  6. Ahmad Jamal Trio - Patterns
  7. The Jimmy McGriff & Hank Crawford Quartet - But on the Other Hand
  8. Lena Horne - Mad About the Boy
  9. Pat Metheny Group - Tell it All
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The Edge of Jazz UPRMusicJazz