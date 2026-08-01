The Edge of Jazz - 2/2/25
From Marcos Valle’s rhythms to Grover Washington Jr.’s smooth grooves, Ahmad Jamal’s finesse, and Pat Metheny’s storytelling—this set blends jazz, soul, and funk into a rich sonic journey.
- Marcos Valle - Parabéns
- Savab - Lay-lay
- Raphael Wressnig & Alex Schultz - Money in the Pocket
- George Duke - It's On
- Grover Washington, Jr. - Take Me There
- Ahmad Jamal Trio - Patterns
- The Jimmy McGriff & Hank Crawford Quartet - But on the Other Hand
- Lena Horne - Mad About the Boy
- Pat Metheny Group - Tell it All