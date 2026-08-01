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The Edge of Jazz
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz - 3/30/25

By John Northup
Published August 1, 2026 at 9:24 AM MDT
The Edge of Jazz

This playful April Fools edition features cheeky vocals, quirky lyrics, and classic charm from Dave Frishberg, Blossom Dearie, Tom Lehrer, and Lambert, Hendricks & Ross.

  1. Dave Frishberg - My Attorney Bernie
  2. Blossom Dearie - I'm Hip
  3. Jonathan & Darlene Edwards - Boulevard of Broken Dreams
  4. Lesismore - Popsicle Toes
  5. Julie London - Make it Another Old Fashioned Please
  6. Tom Lehrer - The Masochism Tango
  7. Ben Sidran - Song for a Sucker Like You
  8. Rosemary Clooney - The Coffee Song
  9. The Ink Spots - The Java Jive
  10. Jane Jetson - Push Button Blues
  11. Lambert, Hendricks & Ross - Gimme That Wine
  12. Spike Jones and His City Slickers - Laura
  13. Boots Randolph - Yakety Sax
  14. Vanisha Gould - Real Estate Agent Love Song
  15. Roy Ayers - Poo Poo La La
  16. Chuck Mangione - Shirley MacLaine
Tags
The Edge of Jazz UPRMusicJazz
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
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