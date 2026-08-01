The Edge of Jazz - 3/30/25

This playful April Fools edition features cheeky vocals, quirky lyrics, and classic charm from Dave Frishberg, Blossom Dearie, Tom Lehrer, and Lambert, Hendricks & Ross.



Dave Frishberg - My Attorney Bernie Blossom Dearie - I'm Hip Jonathan & Darlene Edwards - Boulevard of Broken Dreams Lesismore - Popsicle Toes Julie London - Make it Another Old Fashioned Please Tom Lehrer - The Masochism Tango Ben Sidran - Song for a Sucker Like You Rosemary Clooney - The Coffee Song The Ink Spots - The Java Jive Jane Jetson - Push Button Blues Lambert, Hendricks & Ross - Gimme That Wine Spike Jones and His City Slickers - Laura Boots Randolph - Yakety Sax Vanisha Gould - Real Estate Agent Love Song Roy Ayers - Poo Poo La La Chuck Mangione - Shirley MacLaine