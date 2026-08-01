The Edge of Jazz - 3/30/25
This playful April Fools edition features cheeky vocals, quirky lyrics, and classic charm from Dave Frishberg, Blossom Dearie, Tom Lehrer, and Lambert, Hendricks & Ross.
- Dave Frishberg - My Attorney Bernie
- Blossom Dearie - I'm Hip
- Jonathan & Darlene Edwards - Boulevard of Broken Dreams
- Lesismore - Popsicle Toes
- Julie London - Make it Another Old Fashioned Please
- Tom Lehrer - The Masochism Tango
- Ben Sidran - Song for a Sucker Like You
- Rosemary Clooney - The Coffee Song
- The Ink Spots - The Java Jive
- Jane Jetson - Push Button Blues
- Lambert, Hendricks & Ross - Gimme That Wine
- Spike Jones and His City Slickers - Laura
- Boots Randolph - Yakety Sax
- Vanisha Gould - Real Estate Agent Love Song
- Roy Ayers - Poo Poo La La
- Chuck Mangione - Shirley MacLaine