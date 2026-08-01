The Edge of Jazz - 4/5/2026
A richly textured jazz set blending swing, samba, and modern expression—featuring Bernie Senensky’s classic touch, Anthony Branker’s powerful statement, and Hendrik Meurkens’ Brazilian flair.
A richly textured jazz set blending swing, samba, and modern expression—featuring Bernie Senensky’s classic touch, Anthony Branker’s powerful statement, and Hendrik Meurkens’ Brazilian flair.
- Bernie Senensky - I Hear a Rhapsody
- Steve Kovalcheck - What's New
- Hindy Bare - Wizer
- Anthony Branker & Other Ways of Knowing - Freedom Water March
- Ulysses Owens Jr. and Generation Y - I'm Not So Sure
- The BLCK Madonna - Round Midnight
- Walter Smith III - Lawns
- Hendrik Meurkens - Samba Tonto
- Ken Colyer's Jazzmen - Easter Parade