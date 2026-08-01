The Edge of Jazz - 4/6/25

A springtime set full of wit, warmth, and swing—from Paris to Cape Cod to Brazil—with standout tracks by Thad Jones, Mafalda Minnozzi, Tom Lehrer, and The Bigger Badder Bones.



Thad Jones - April in Paris The Kirby Stone Four - I Love Paris Tom Lehrer - Poisoning Pigeons in the Park Harry Allen Trio - It's Sunny in Cape Cod Paul Vornhagen - Caravan Jarod Bufe (BYOO-fee) - Brighter Days Greg Abate Quartet (a-BAHT-ee) - Easy Living Mafalda Minnozzi - Água De Beber The Bigger Badder Bones ft Andre Hayward - Blues for J and K Rick Roe - Tribute