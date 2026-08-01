The Edge of Jazz - 4/6/25
A springtime set full of wit, warmth, and swing—from Paris to Cape Cod to Brazil—with standout tracks by Thad Jones, Mafalda Minnozzi, Tom Lehrer, and The Bigger Badder Bones.
- Thad Jones - April in Paris
- The Kirby Stone Four - I Love Paris
- Tom Lehrer - Poisoning Pigeons in the Park
- Harry Allen Trio - It's Sunny in Cape Cod
- Paul Vornhagen - Caravan
- Jarod Bufe (BYOO-fee) - Brighter Days
- Greg Abate Quartet (a-BAHT-ee) - Easy Living
- Mafalda Minnozzi - Água De Beber
- The Bigger Badder Bones ft Andre Hayward - Blues for J and K
- Rick Roe - Tribute