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The Edge of Jazz
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz - 4/6/25

By John Northup
Published August 1, 2026 at 9:23 AM MDT
The Edge of Jazz

A springtime set full of wit, warmth, and swing—from Paris to Cape Cod to Brazil—with standout tracks by Thad Jones, Mafalda Minnozzi, Tom Lehrer, and The Bigger Badder Bones.

  1. Thad Jones - April in Paris
  2. The Kirby Stone Four - I Love Paris
  3. Tom Lehrer - Poisoning Pigeons in the Park
  4. Harry Allen Trio - It's Sunny in Cape Cod
  5. Paul Vornhagen - Caravan
  6. Jarod Bufe (BYOO-fee) - Brighter Days
  7. Greg Abate Quartet (a-BAHT-ee) - Easy Living
  8. Mafalda Minnozzi - Água De Beber
  9. The Bigger Badder Bones ft Andre Hayward - Blues for J and K
  10. Rick Roe - Tribute
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The Edge of Jazz UPRMusicJazz
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
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