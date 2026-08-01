The Edge of Jazz - 5/11/25
An adventurous jazz journey blending global rhythms, sharp wit, and bold big band energy—with standout tracks from Hiromi, Shuffle Demons, Lorraine Feather, and The Bigger Badder Bones.
- Sean Nelson and the New London Big Band - Reply All
- Trilogy - Slow Road
- Laura Dreyer and the Manhattan-Rio Connection - Inocência
- Shuffle Demons - Out to Sea
- Silvano Monasterios Venezuelan Nonet - Against the Current
- Lorraine Feather - Another Layer of Nuance
- Caili O'Doherty - Clip Joint
- The Bigger Badder Bones ft Andre Hayward - Stuff Like This
- Hiromi - Orion