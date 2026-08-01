The Edge of Jazz - 5/11/25

An adventurous jazz journey blending global rhythms, sharp wit, and bold big band energy—with standout tracks from Hiromi, Shuffle Demons, Lorraine Feather, and The Bigger Badder Bones.



Sean Nelson and the New London Big Band - Reply All Trilogy - Slow Road Laura Dreyer and the Manhattan-Rio Connection - Inocência Shuffle Demons - Out to Sea Silvano Monasterios Venezuelan Nonet - Against the Current Lorraine Feather - Another Layer of Nuance Caili O'Doherty - Clip Joint The Bigger Badder Bones ft Andre Hayward - Stuff Like This Hiromi - Orion