The Edge of Jazz - 5/17/26

A lively jazz set blending hard-swinging classics, soulful grooves, and modern flair—featuring Bobby Broom’s “Doxy,” Brian Lynch’s fire, and fresh voices like Aubrey Johnson and Adrian Younge.



LehCats - Step on It Aubrey Johnson - The Miracle Is In Us Paul Keller Orchestra - Thank You Notes Brian Lynch - Blue n'boogie Bobby Broom - Doxy Adrian Younge - Moon Traveling Chris Parker Septet - Emmy's Shuffle Nat Reeves - On Green Dolphin Street