The Edge of Jazz - 5/17/26
A lively jazz set blending hard-swinging classics, soulful grooves, and modern flair—featuring Bobby Broom’s “Doxy,” Brian Lynch’s fire, and fresh voices like Aubrey Johnson and Adrian Younge.
A lively jazz set blending hard-swinging classics, soulful grooves, and modern flair—featuring Bobby Broom’s “Doxy,” Brian Lynch’s fire, and fresh voices like Aubrey Johnson and Adrian Younge.
- LehCats - Step on It
- Aubrey Johnson - The Miracle Is In Us
- Paul Keller Orchestra - Thank You Notes
- Brian Lynch - Blue n'boogie
- Bobby Broom - Doxy
- Adrian Younge - Moon Traveling
- Chris Parker Septet - Emmy's Shuffle
- Nat Reeves - On Green Dolphin Street