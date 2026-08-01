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The Edge of Jazz
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz - 5/25/25

By John Northup
Published August 1, 2026 at 9:21 AM MDT
The Edge of Jazz

A spirited jazz set blending Latin flair, swinging blues, and cinematic elegance—featuring Poncho Sanchez, Cyrus Chestnut, Nancy Kelly, and the Chicago Jazz Orchestra with Bobby Broom.

  1. Chicago Jazz Orchestra ft. Bobby Broom - West Coast Blues
  2. Bill O'Connell - El Junque
  3. Cyrus Chestnut - Prelude for George
  4. James Zito - Zito's Jump
  5. Poncho Sanches & His Latin Jazz Band - A Bientot
  6. Nancy Kelly - Besame Mucho
  7. Thomas Marriott - You Only Live Twice
  8. Bill Stewart - 7.5
Tags
The Edge of Jazz UPRMusicJazz
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
See stories by John Northup