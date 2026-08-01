The Edge of Jazz - 5/25/25
A spirited jazz set blending Latin flair, swinging blues, and cinematic elegance—featuring Poncho Sanchez, Cyrus Chestnut, Nancy Kelly, and the Chicago Jazz Orchestra with Bobby Broom.
- Chicago Jazz Orchestra ft. Bobby Broom - West Coast Blues
- Bill O'Connell - El Junque
- Cyrus Chestnut - Prelude for George
- James Zito - Zito's Jump
- Poncho Sanches & His Latin Jazz Band - A Bientot
- Nancy Kelly - Besame Mucho
- Thomas Marriott - You Only Live Twice
- Bill Stewart - 7.5