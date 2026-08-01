The Edge of Jazz - 5/25/25

A spirited jazz set blending Latin flair, swinging blues, and cinematic elegance—featuring Poncho Sanchez, Cyrus Chestnut, Nancy Kelly, and the Chicago Jazz Orchestra with Bobby Broom.



Chicago Jazz Orchestra ft. Bobby Broom - West Coast Blues Bill O'Connell - El Junque Cyrus Chestnut - Prelude for George James Zito - Zito's Jump Poncho Sanches & His Latin Jazz Band - A Bientot Nancy Kelly - Besame Mucho Thomas Marriott - You Only Live Twice Bill Stewart - 7.5