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The Edge of Jazz
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz - 5/31/26

By John Northup
Published August 1, 2026 at 9:20 AM MDT
The Edge of Jazz

A powerful and reflective jazz set blending heartfelt ballads, Brazilian rhythms, and social consciousness—featuring Sonny Rollins’ landmark “Freedom Suite” alongside Geri Allen, Airto Moreira, and Altin Sencalar.

A powerful and reflective jazz set blending heartfelt ballads, Brazilian rhythms, and social consciousness—featuring Sonny Rollins’ landmark “Freedom Suite” alongside Geri Allen, Airto Moreira, and Altin Sencalar.

  1. Altin Sencalar - Lament
  2. Geri Allen & Kurt Rosenwinkel - Embraceable You
  3. Sharon Minemoto - Ashes Falling Like Leaves
  4. Chicago Soul Jazz Collective - A Town Called Mercy
  5. Airto Moreira & Ricardo Bacelar - Voo da Tarde
  6. Sonny Rollins - The Freedom Suite
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The Edge of Jazz UPRMusicJazz
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
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