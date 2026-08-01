The Edge of Jazz - 5/31/26
A powerful and reflective jazz set blending heartfelt ballads, Brazilian rhythms, and social consciousness—featuring Sonny Rollins’ landmark “Freedom Suite” alongside Geri Allen, Airto Moreira, and Altin Sencalar.
A powerful and reflective jazz set blending heartfelt ballads, Brazilian rhythms, and social consciousness—featuring Sonny Rollins’ landmark “Freedom Suite” alongside Geri Allen, Airto Moreira, and Altin Sencalar.
- Altin Sencalar - Lament
- Geri Allen & Kurt Rosenwinkel - Embraceable You
- Sharon Minemoto - Ashes Falling Like Leaves
- Chicago Soul Jazz Collective - A Town Called Mercy
- Airto Moreira & Ricardo Bacelar - Voo da Tarde
- Sonny Rollins - The Freedom Suite