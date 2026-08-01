The Edge of Jazz - 5/31/26

A powerful and reflective jazz set blending heartfelt ballads, Brazilian rhythms, and social consciousness—featuring Sonny Rollins’ landmark “Freedom Suite” alongside Geri Allen, Airto Moreira, and Altin Sencalar.



Altin Sencalar - Lament Geri Allen & Kurt Rosenwinkel - Embraceable You Sharon Minemoto - Ashes Falling Like Leaves Chicago Soul Jazz Collective - A Town Called Mercy Airto Moreira & Ricardo Bacelar - Voo da Tarde Sonny Rollins - The Freedom Suite